BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 Eurosic SA :
* Reported on Thursday, a FY consolidated gross income of 137.5 million euros ($152.83 million), up 8.5 pct
* EPRA NAV per share at the end of 2015 of 38.85 euros vs 37.34 euro a year ago
* FY net income group share of 139.3 million euros, up 109 pct
* Board of directors will propose to distribute 2.20 euros per share in cash
($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management