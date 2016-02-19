Feb 19 Eurosic SA :

* Reported on Thursday, a FY consolidated gross income of 137.5 million euros ($152.83 million), up 8.5 pct

* EPRA NAV per share at the end of 2015 of 38.85 euros vs 37.34 euro a year ago

* FY net income group share of 139.3 million euros, up 109 pct

* Board of directors will propose to distribute 2.20 euros per share in cash

