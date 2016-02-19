(Corrects brief to say that Victoria Park is to sell the property, not to buy it.)

Feb 19 Victoria Park AB :

* Signs agreement with Mathias Brus Fastigheter AB to sell property Viljan 1 in Eskilstuna

* Purchase price for company that owns property is 51 million Swedish crowns ($6.04 million)

* Completion will take place on March 31, 2016  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4450 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)