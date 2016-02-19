Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 19 Cellnex Telecom SA :
* Sees FY 2016 Ebitda to increase at between 15 percent and 20 percent rate
* FY 2015 Ebitda up 32 percent at 235 million euros ($261.1 million)
* Net debt at end-Dec. of 928 million euros versus 342 million euros at end-Dec. 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order