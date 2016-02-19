BRIEF-Epix and Frontier Communications renew distribution agreement
* Epix and Frontier Communications renew distribution agreement
Feb 19Television Francaise 1 SA :
* Announced on Thursday Nonce Paolini ceases to hold office as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TF1 with effect from Feb. 19, 2016
MUMBAI, April 17 An Indian tribunal has dismissed a petition by former Tata Sons' chairman Cyrus Mistry that alleged mismanagement and discrimination against minority shareholders at the Tata group holding company, Tata Sons said on Monday, adding it welcomed the order.