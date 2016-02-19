BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 Medcamp SA :
* Said on Thursday that it plans to enter into a new business area related, among other things, to biotechnology
* Seeks investment opportunities, its new strategy is to be published once its approved
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management