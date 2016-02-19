BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 Arena.pl SA (former BLU PRE IPO SA) :
* Said on Thursday that the court registered the amendments to the company's articles of association adopted by extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Feb. 8, including the company's name change to Arena.pl SA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management