Feb 19 Allianz Se

* says wants to make use of opportunities to consolidate insurance market

* says expects 2016 to show that pimco has managed its turnaround

* says alternative investments in portfolio could reach 110 billion eur in a year's time

* says Pimco will focus even more on costs this year

* says we don't want to do big acquisitions

* says sees 'readiness' for agreement on heta bonds