BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 Sponda Oyj :
* Will finance acquisition of Ab Mercator Oy and Ab Forum Capital Oy with its existing cash funds and short-term bridge loan of 325 million euros ($361.11 million)
* Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as legal adviser to lead arranger
* Company plans to raise about 220 million euros in contemplated rights offering
* Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki branch will act as sole global coordinator of offering and Krogerus Attorneys Ltd acts as legal adviser to Sponda Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9000 euros)
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management