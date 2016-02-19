Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* Gazprombank is conducting secondary offering of BO-07 and BO-10 series bonds for up to 6 billion roubles ($78.42 million), the bank said in materials for investors

* The price benchmark is 100.00-99.90 of nominal value

* The maximum amount of the placement of each of the issue is 3 billion roubles

* Coupon is 11 pct per annum

($1 = 76.5124 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)