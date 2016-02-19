BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 (Reuters) -
* Gazprombank is conducting secondary offering of BO-07 and BO-10 series bonds for up to 6 billion roubles ($78.42 million), the bank said in materials for investors
* The price benchmark is 100.00-99.90 of nominal value
* The maximum amount of the placement of each of the issue is 3 billion roubles
* Coupon is 11 pct per annum
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 76.5124 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management