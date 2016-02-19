** Luxury goods group Richemont is considering
cutting up to 350 jobs in Switzerland given tough market
conditions and the Swiss franc's strength that has weighed on
tourist visits, newspaper Le Temps reported, citing an internal
memo it said it had obtained.
** Richemont said last month business was likely to remain
challenging after sales fell 4 percent in the final three months
of 2015, with the Hong Kong market remaining weak and Islamist
attacks hitting tourist spending in Europe.
** Le Temps said a Richemont spokesperson had confirmed the
information without elaborating. The paper said it would seek to
avoid layoffs by moving staff to other sites.
** No one at the company was immediately available by phone
or email outside business hours on Friday evening.
** Richemont's portfolio includes the Cartier, Vacheron
Constantin, Piaget and Montblanc brands. It employs around 9,000
staff in Switzerland, the paper said.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)