Feb 22 M.W. Trade SA :

* Says to recommend FY dividend payment of up to 50 percent of net profit for 2015

* Reports FY 2015 interest revenue from debt portfolios of 33.0 million zlotys ($8.4 million) versus 30.5 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2015 net profit at 19.4 million  zlotys versus  17.2 million zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.9417 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)