(Adds details of Credit Suisse cuts)
By Gareth Gore
LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank
began making job cuts within their global markets divisions on
Monday.
Deutsche is to cut around 75 jobs within its global markets
division in London and New York, according to one person with
knowledge of the information.
Credit Suisse is making in total around 200 redundancies in
London this week, of which just under half will be in its global
markets division, according to a source. Among the more high
profile names put at risk is Greg Arkus, head of sovereign,
supranational and agency debt capital markets and syndicate. The
process starts today and will continue throughout the week.
Deutsche's cuts will fall predominantly within the bank's
fixed income and currencies sales and trading business, the
source said. Staff are being notified today, the source said.
"We are restructuring our FIC business to make it more
suited to future market demand," a spokesperson for Deutsche
said in a statement.
The latest round of cuts come after a series of previous
restructuring programmes at the German bank over the last few
years. The latest cuts affect less than 2% of the sales and
trading workforce.
Credit Suisse unveiled a round of 100 redundancies last
autumn, when it also said it was pulling out of sovereign bond
primary dealerships in Europe. Since then the bank has continued
to prune sales and trading roles of macro products within global
markets.
In the fourth quarter global markets reported an adjusted
SFr658m loss after revenues slumped 37% year-on-year to
SFr1.13bn, hurt by a 61% drop in fixed income revenues.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore, Alex Chambers; Editing by
Christopher Spink)