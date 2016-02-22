Feb 22 Valora Effekten Handel AG :

* FY 2015 revenue from securities from trading book of 6.3 million euros ($7 million)

* FY revenue from securities of 0.3 million euros from banking book

* FY unaudited operating profit of approx. 138,000 euros

* Sees 2016 revenues in range of 5-6 million euros and net result of about 150,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)