BRIEF-Paref signs agreements regarding acquisition by Fosun
* Announces the signing of agreements related to acquisition of Co by Fosun
Feb 22 Valora Effekten Handel AG :
* FY 2015 revenue from securities from trading book of 6.3 million euros ($7 million)
* FY revenue from securities of 0.3 million euros from banking book
* FY unaudited operating profit of approx. 138,000 euros
* Sees 2016 revenues in range of 5-6 million euros and net result of about 150,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces the signing of agreements related to acquisition of Co by Fosun
* Names Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain Sanz as chief executive (CEO) and Miguel Escrig Melia as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company Source text for Eikon: