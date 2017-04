Feb 23 Taraf Gazetecilik Sanayi ve Ticaret :

* Said on Monday that it will divest 94.76 pct of unit Ylmaz Yap ve naat Malzemeleri

* At the same time chairman to divest 5.24 pct share in Ylmaz Yap ve naat Malzemeleri

* Sells the whole unit at total price of 9.5 million lira ($3.24 million) to Taypar Tat Araçlar Yedek Parcalari

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 2.9345 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)