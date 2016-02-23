Feb 23 Icade SA :
* Gave update on Monday on the proposed merger by
acquisition of HoldCo SIIC by Icade
* Since the only capital assets held by HoldCo SIIC are
Icade shares, it is contemplated that for the purpose of
calculating the exchange ratio to be used in the
merger, the value of HoldCo SIIC shares will be
determined based on that of Icade shares
* After the merger, CDC would hold a 39 pct stake
in Icade, thereby becoming its largest shareholder
* As from the date the merger is completed, Icade
would no longer be controlled by the public sector
Source text: bit.ly/1mUkUjp
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)