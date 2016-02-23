UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Monday that it resolved to resume trading of shares of Centurion Finance SA and Polska Grupa Przemyslowa Polonit SA as of Feb. 23 as the companies had published their financial reports for Q4 2015
Source text bit.ly/21bLMyc
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.