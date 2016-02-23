Feb 23 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes investment agreement with GEM Global Yield Funds LCS SCS (GEM) and GEM Investment America LLC (GEMIA)

* Investment agreement provides for a reserved capital increase, with the exclusion of the option right, for a maximum of 35 million euros ($38.64 million) through a share subscription facility

* To issue a global warrant in favour of GEM for the subscription of 500,000 Mondo TV shares for the price of 6.5 euros per share, 1,5 million Mondo TV shares for the price of 8.0 euros per share, 500,000 Mondo TV shares for the price of 10.0 euros per share

* Total value of the global warrant is 20.25 million euros, which can be exercised within three years from the issue

Source text: bit.ly/1QdLX4W

($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)