Feb 23 Covestro

* CEO says does not plan job cuts - press conference

* Ceo says no major acquisition planned as part of growth targets

* Ceo says capital expenditure in 2016 will be similar to 2015, below depreciation

* Ceo says sees polycarbonates market growth of 4-5 percent this year and beyond amid industry supply growth of 2.4-2.5 percent