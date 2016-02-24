Feb 24 Van de Velde NV :

* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 209.0 million euros ($230.3 million) vs 198.4 million euros a year ago

* FY REBITDA is 61.9 million euros vs 57.7 million euros a year ago

* FY recurring profit is 41.0 million euros vs 33.9 million euros a year ago

* Board will propose a total dividend of 3.50 euros per share (1.35 euros per share was paid as an interim dividend in Nov 2015)

* Says orders for spring/summer 2016 are higher than in 2015

* Says there appears to be further growth potential in Swimwear

