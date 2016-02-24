Feb 24 Grønlandsbanken A/S :
* Reported on Tuesday Q4 net interest and fee income 70.4 million Danish crowns ($10.39
million) versus 73.3 million crowns year ago
* Q4 write-downs on loans 5.0 million crowns versus 10.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit before tax 23.8 million crowns versus 15.9 million crowns year ago
* Says recommends unchanged dividend of 55 crowns per share, or a total of 99 million crowns
* Says economic development in Greenland is estimated to improve further in 2016, which is
expected to increase the Bank's earnings
* Sees profit before value adjustments and write-downs in 2016 at the level of 125 million -
145 million crowns
* Still sees a moderate level of losses and write-downs
($1 = 6.7749 Danish crowns)
