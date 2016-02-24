Feb 24 IMS SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q4 revenue of 14.8 million zlotys ($3.7 million) versus 11.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 operating profit was 3.2 million zlotys versus 2.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net profit was 2.3 million zlotys versus  1.6 million zlotys a year ago

