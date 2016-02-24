Feb 24 CUBE.ITG SA :

* Said on Tuesday that signed agreement concerning acquisition of 1,509,600 series B2 shares by Mizarus Sp. z o.o.

* Series B2 shares were issued via private placement to Mizarus in connection with exercise of third call option on shares of ITMED Sp. z o.o.

* Price for series B2 shares of was paid by Mizarus through contractual set-off of mutual debts

* Series B2 shares issue price was set at 4.55 zloty ($1.14) per share

