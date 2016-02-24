UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Motoricus SA :
* Its unit Aaltonen Team Sp. z o.o. signs a deal with BP Europa SE based in Hamburg, Germany
* The deal is for the distribution of the contractor's products, the unit is obliged to buy BP Europa's products between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2020
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.