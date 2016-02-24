Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 24 Bouygues CEO Martin Bouygues tells a news conference: Commenting on tie-up talks between Bouygues Telecom and Orange:
* CEO says Bouygues holding a 10-15 percent stake in Orange under deal would be fine
* Says talks may last a few more weeks but will not go beyond this quarter.
* Says if Bouygues became a significant Orange shareholder, it would have board seats. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order