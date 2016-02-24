Feb 24 Rubicon Partners SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its wholly-owned unit, Rubicon
Partners Corporate Finance SA, as a trustee signed an agreement
with an investor
* The agreement concerns investment in JMS Industry Sp. z
o.o., which is in the process of setting up
* Under the agreement the investor has committed to provide
funding of 2 million zlotys ($502,449) to cover the company's
capital in exchange for the representation of the investor's
interests by the trustee in the company
* The value of the agreement exceeds 10 percent of the net
assets of Rubicon Partners
($1 = 3.9805 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)