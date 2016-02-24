Feb 24 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt :

* Hungary Magyar Telekom board proposes to pay 15 forints ($0.0531) per share dividend on 2015 results

* Magyar Telekom, a unit of Deutsche Telekom will announce Q4 2015 earnings later on Wednesday Further company coverage: ($1 = 282.2700 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Krisztina Than)