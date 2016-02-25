BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities to set up 42 sales offices
* Says it received approval to set up 42 new sales offices in China
Feb 25 Sparebanken Vest :
* Said on Wednesday proposes dividend of 1.10 Norwegian crown per equity certificate
* Payment date is as of April 4, 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2 per share to shareholders for 2016