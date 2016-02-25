BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities to set up 42 sales offices
* Says it received approval to set up 42 new sales offices in China
Feb 25 SwitchCore publ AB :
* Said on Wednesday H2 net sales flat at 0 Swedish crowns
* H2 operating loss 537,000 Swedish crowns ($63,382) versus loss 656,000 crowns year ago
* H2 net loss 171,000 crowns versus loss 1.6 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.4725 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2 per share to shareholders for 2016