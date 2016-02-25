BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities to set up 42 sales offices
* Says it received approval to set up 42 new sales offices in China
Feb 25 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) :
* Reported FY 2015 revenue of 327.9 million zlotys ($82.8 million) versus 317.6 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 operating profit was 152.6 million zlotys versus 135.4 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit was 123.7 million zlotys versus 112.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 28.2 million zlotys versus 24.3 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9622 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2 per share to shareholders for 2016