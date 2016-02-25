Romania marketing dual-tranche euro bonds
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Romania, acting through the Ministry of Public Finance, has released initial price thoughts for a dual-tranche euro offering, according to a lead.
Feb 25 Skarbiec Holding SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported H1 revenue of 39.9 million zlotys ($10.1 million) versus 46.4 million zlotys year ago
* H1 net profit was 6.7 million zlotys versus 9.1 million zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.9647 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 10 British regulators are investigating Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley and the bank itself over the handling of a whistleblowing incident, the bank said on Monday.