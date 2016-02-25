BRIEF-Quanta Computer's sales down 1.8 pct y/y in March
* Says March sales at T$73.8 billion ($2.41 billion), down 1.8 percent y/y
Feb 25 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA :
* FY adjusted EBITDA 222.7 million euros ($245.6 million) versus 214 million euros in Reuters poll
* H2 net sales 484.1 million euros versus 458.7 million euros year ago
* H2 net profit 68.3 million euros versus 38.1 million euros year ago
* Says to allocate 100 percent of its FY profit of 167.4 mln euros to the dividend payment, equivalent to a payment of 0.50 euros per share
* Currently there is no Board of Directors resolution taken within this scope, nor is there any work done