Feb 25 Rubicon Partners SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its wholly-owned unit, Rubicon
Partners Corporate Finance SA, signed an investment agreement
with JMS Industry Sp. z o.o., Explano Polska Sp. z o.o. and
three private investors
* The agreement concerns implementation of joint project in
metal products and constructions production, industrial
machinery installation, pipeline construction for such sectors
as energy, petrochemical, shipbuilding within JMS Industry Sp. z
o.o.
* Rubicon Partners Corporate Finance will acquire 90 shares
of JMS Industry representing 45 percent stake for 4 million
zlotys ($1 million)
($1 = 3.9669 zlotys)
