Feb 25 Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi :

* Said on Wednesday proposes to pay a dividend of 0.63 lira ($0.2147) per A, B and C group shares for FY 2015

* To start dividend payment on May 31

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 2.9350 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)