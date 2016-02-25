Feb 25 Taaleri Oyj :
* H2 turnover was 28.4 million euros ($31.3 million) versus
36.8 million euros year ago
* H2 operating profit 8.3 million euros versus 3.7 million
euros
* Sees equity ratio minimum 30 percent and operating profit
of minimum 15 percent
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 0.14 euro per share and return
of capital of 0.06 euro per share
* Says aims to increase amount of dividend distributed, and
each year to distribute a competitive dividend
* Says long term objectives for return on equity is to
exceed minimum 15 percent
