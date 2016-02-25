BRIEF-Taiwan's Asustek Computer posts 7.2 pct fall in March sales
Feb 25Havas SA :
* FY revenue of 2.19 billion euro vs 1.87 billion euro ($2.06 billion) a year ago
* FY current operating income of 315 million euro vs 263 million euro a year ago
* FY net income group share of 172 million euro vs 140 million euro a year ago
* To propose FY dividend of 0.15 euro per share vs 0.13 euro in 2014
* Havas able to reach 2016 expected growth for the market, hope to do a bit better - CEO
* Havas targets for 2016, a volume of acquisitions at least equal to the 2015 one - CEO
* Havas still targets a 15 pct margin objective at medium term - CEO
($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to change company name to Shenzhen Goodix Technology from Shenzhen Huiding Technology