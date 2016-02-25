Feb 25Havas SA :

* FY revenue of 2.19 billion euro vs 1.87 billion euro ($2.06 billion) a year ago

* FY current operating income of 315 million euro vs 263 million euro a year ago

* FY net income group share of 172 million euro vs 140 million euro a year ago

* To propose FY dividend of 0.15 euro per share vs 0.13 euro in 2014

* Havas able to reach 2016 expected growth for the market, hope to do a bit better - CEO

* Havas targets for 2016, a volume of acquisitions at least equal to the 2015 one - CEO

* Havas still targets a 15 pct margin objective at medium term - CEO

