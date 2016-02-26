Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 26 ASBISc Enterprises PLC :
* Reports Q4 revenue of $366.8 million versus $458.6 mln a year ago
* Q4 net profit was $2.0 mln versus $5.3 mln a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1LhlfrL
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order