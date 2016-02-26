Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 26 Absolent Group AB :
* FY net sales 396.7 million Swedish crowns versus 276.6 million crowns year ago
* FY EBITA 76.3 million crowns versus 58.8 million crowns year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 0.80 crowns per share
* Q4 net sales 96.1 million crowns versus 73.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITA 17.8 million crowns versus 13.1 million crowns year ago Source text: bit.ly/1WN54mQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order