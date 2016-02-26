(Corrects brief to say that former CFO stepped down from the post.)

Feb 26 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems And Services SA :

* Says Diomidis Vasileiou steps down from CFO post

* Says Diomidis Vasileiou steps down from CFO post

* Says appoints Georgios Koliastasis as company's new CFO, as of March 1