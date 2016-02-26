BRIEF-FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers
* FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers and dc adapters as class i recall
Feb 26 DBV Technologies :
* Announced the publication of results from a Phase Ib trial showing that Viaskin Peanut was observed to have a favorable safety and tolerability profile
* High adherence to treatment, which was documented by an overall 96 pct compliance rate and a 4 pct dropout, was also observed
* Innovia issues statement on upcoming annual meeting of stockholders