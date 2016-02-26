BRIEF-FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers
* FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers and dc adapters as class i recall
Feb 26Abivax SA :
* Novel approach to treat HIV demonstrates safety and preliminary anti-viral activity in phase IIa
* Second phase IIa study to evaluate lasting viral control with ABX464 planned

* Innoviva issues statement on upcoming annual meeting of stockholders