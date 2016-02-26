BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* United Financial Bancorp -net interest income increased by $1.1 million, or 2.6%, to $44.3 million during the first quarter of 2017
Feb 26 Consilium AB :
* Expands bond loan 2015/2020 with 150 million Swedish crowns ($17.63 million) to 750 million crowns
* Navient Corp qtrly net interest income $340 million versus $486 million