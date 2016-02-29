TOKYO, Feb 29 (IFR) - Japan's banks are slowly shaking off
the conservative habits that have defined the country's
financial system for three decades, and are rapidly selling down
their giant holdings of Japanese government bonds as they seek
to increase risk-taking at home and overseas.
JGB holdings have grown to epitomise the country's financial
paralysis since the bursting of the real estate bubble in the
1980s, as year after year banks bought more of the safe-haven
securities while also reducing the proportion of assets
allocated to lending.
But banks such as Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho
have become heavy sellers of JGBs, unloading ¥70trn (US$625bn)
over the past three years. The securities now make up less than
10% of banking assets in Japan, compared with almost double that
in 2013.
Flush with cash from those sales, Japanese banks have begun
to increase lending at home and abroad. Domestic bank lending is
consistently growing at rates of more than 2% a year. Overseas,
Japanese banks are now the biggest cross-border lenders of all,
according to the Bank for International Settlements, after a
doubling of the credit they extend over the past decade.
The financial sector is also powering an M&A boom, with
deals involving Japanese companies at a 16-year high. Many
expect such deals to increase as negative rates at the Bank of
Japan force banks to lend or spend to avoid losses on their
mammoth cash holdings.
"The role of megabanks will change substantially in the next
four years or so," said a board member at one of the country's
biggest banks. "Japan has to turn the corner and banks have to
be at the centre of that change. We are at a turning point."
CHARGE
Mizuho is leading that charge. Last year, it bought a US$36.5bn
portfolio of US and Canadian corporate loans from RBS and hired
130 debt capital markets bankers. Meanwhile, in recent months
Sumitomo Mitsui bought GE's European sponsor finance business
for US$2.2bn.
Koji Fujiwara, chief strategy officer at Mizuho, said the
RBS purchase was just the start of a wider overseas expansion.
"The loan business is only the beginning of our overseas
strategy - it is just an entrance," he told IFR, adding that the
bank would build on the new relationships that come from such
deals to drive cross-selling in debt markets, trade finance,
derivatives and foreign exchange. "It is the foundation for a
complete horizontal expansion in overseas markets," said
Fujiwara.
Pushing banks and the wider corporate sector to take such
risks again is a key tenet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
three-pronged Abenomics programme, brought in to shake the
world's third-largest economy out of three decades of stagnation
and deflation.
Getting banks to lend more - to finance risk-taking - is
seen as key. Policymakers feel banks have largely failed to
fulfil that fundamental role in recent decades: in nominal
terms, loans made by Japanese banks remain at 1990s levels
despite a one-third increase in bank assets.
Akinari Horii, a former assistant governor at the BoJ who
worked closely with banks in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, told
IFR that banks just became too conservative - but added that
Abenomics was starting to shake the sector out of its bad
habits.
"Banking in Japan changed dramatically in the 1990s; the
pendulum swung from one extreme to the other," he said. "Banks
became so conservative about lending, boards so careful - you
could argue that the BoJ educated them too well. But now the
megabanks believe in Abenomics. They see opportunities."
QQE BID
An ¥80trn-a-year quantitative and qualitative easing programme
from the BoJ is both encouraging and facilitating the unwinding
of banks' three-decade-long JGB trade, pushing up the price of
JGBs to incentivise sales and providing a strong, reliable bid
for the bonds.
But other parts of Abenomics are also pushing banks to
change their ways. A new corporate governance regime brought in
last year means banks now have to justify equity stakes they
hold in key clients. The cross-holdings have been a cornerstone
of bank-client relationships in Japan for more than 60 years.
Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho alone hold about
¥9trn of cross-holdings, and have separately committed to
bringing those down. The sales will add to Japanese banks' cash
piles, which have quintupled over the past three years to a
record ¥160trn. Japan's megabanks are now the most cash-rich
banks in the world.
"The megabanks have sold about ¥120bn of cross-holdings over
the last year alone, and there is ¥2trn more to come over the
next five years," said Makoto Kuroda, a bank analyst at JP
Morgan in Tokyo. "Coming on top of the JGB sales, this leaves
banks with huge levels of cash - cash that urgently needs to be
reinvested."
That urgency has ticked up in recent weeks after the BoJ
introduced negative deposit rates. Any further sales of JGBs or
cross-holdings will create a headache for banks, which will need
to find investment opportunities - or face having to pay up to
park the cash at the central bank.
"Once, cash holdings provided Japanese banks and corporates
with a valuable liquidity cushion and the deflationary
environment meant there was no or very little cost of doing
that," said Yuichiro Wakatsuki, head of investment banking in
Japan at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo. "But there has
been a paradigm shift as a result of Abenomics, and now by
holding cash you risk destroying equity and corporate value."
Certainly the advent of negative rates should push Japanese
banks out of their lethargy. "For banks that are growing, the
shift to negative rates is manageable, but for those that aren't
it is less so," said Kuroda.
SHIFT IN MENTALITY
Bankers in Tokyo speak of a fundamental shift in the mentality
of banks and corporates, with a new emphasis on profitability
and return-on-equity.
"There is much more focus on ROE, on having the right
capital structure, on putting money to work, and that is a
direct result of the corporate governance changes," said
Wakatsuki. "Japan is becoming slowly more westernised. There is
a change in thinking."
But a wholesale shift towards more risk-taking doesn't
necessarily mean an easy ride for the country's banks. Part of
the reason bank lending remains at 1990s levels is because the
demand from loans - especially from large corporates - remains
subdued.
And that isn't just because they too have been conservative.
Corporate Japan sits on more cash than the banks themselves -
around ¥220trn is deposited at domestic lenders, and more
overseas. Such cash piles mean they have little need to borrow.
All this comes back to the perennial problem that has dogged
the Japanese banking system for many years: too many deposits,
and too few assets that yield a decent return.
"One of Abenomics' biggest successes has been in pushing
corporates to take more risks to guarantee their own future,
pushing them to look abroad given the country's limited growth,"
said Tetsu Ozaki, wholesale chief executive at brokerage firm
Nomura. "Many companies are now looking at acquisition
opportunities outside Japan."
CASH-RICH
But he cautioned that a further M&A boom wouldn't necessarily
translate into a boon for the domestic banks. "Banks have huge
levels of deposits, but there just aren't sufficient investment
opportunities here - Japanese corporates are cash-rich, and the
country is over-banked. Banks know they have to do something."
For that reason, banks are looking overseas. The Mizuho-RBS
deal caught the headlines, but Japanese banks in general have
been upping lending activity overseas over the past couple of
years in a bid to generate higher returns. Outside the US, one
in every six dollars lent globally now comes from a Japanese
bank.
They have also been spending significant sums to buy loans
made to non-Japanese borrowers on a piecemeal but regular basis
from non-Japanese banks.
"Banks know they will have to go abroad for growth," said a
second board member at one of Japan's largest banks.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Matthew Davies)