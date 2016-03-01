March 1 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* Including currency impacts FY sales down by 5.5 pct (2,671 million Swiss francs) 

* Sustained dividend payout of 0.30 Swiss francs per share to be proposed 

* At constant exchange rates, FY group order intake increased by 1.6 pct and sales came in at around prior year's level.

* FY including currency impacts, order intake was lower by 4.2 pct (2,537 million francs)

* Outlook 2016: sales and order intake expected to be between 2.3 billion francs and 2.5 billion francs, with a mid-teens EBITDA margin