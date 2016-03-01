March 1 Macro Games SA :

* Said on Monday that it issued and allotted 1,571 2.5-year series A bonds at the issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($250) each

* Informed about the issue on Feb. 9

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9901 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)