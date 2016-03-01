March 1 Sogefi SpA :

* Reported on Monday FY net profit at 1.1 million euros ($1.20 million) versus 3.6 million euros a year ago

* Says FY net result is down compared to 2014 as an effect of higher financial expenses, which in the previous year had benefited from positive non-recurring items

* FY revenue at 1.50 billion euros versus 1.35 billion euros a year ago

* Proposes no dividend

($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)