Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 1 MNI SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 63.4 million zlotys ($17.2 million) versus 38.7 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss of 11.7 mln zlotys versus profit of 3.3 mln zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9903 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order