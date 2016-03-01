March 1 IVS Group SA :

* Said on Monday its unit IVS France SaS acquired the whole capital of Mokaf Sarl and Moka Machine Sarl

* Mokaf Sarl and Moka Machine Sarl are active in the vending sector in France, in the Paris - Ile de France area

* Provisional value of the acquisitions is equal to approximately 1.8 million euros ($1.96 million)

