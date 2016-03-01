BRIEF-CASI Pharmaceuticals reports on enrollment status of ENMD-2076 phase 2 study in triple-negative breast cancer
* Says decision has been reached to stop further patient enrollment in its phase 2, open-label study of enmd-2076
March 1 Bioton SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 105.3 million zlotys ($26.3 million) versus 114.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating loss was 131.0 million zlotys versus a profit of 8.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 163.5 million zlotys versus a profit of 550,000 zlotys a year ago
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits