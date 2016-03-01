March 1 Primi sui Motori SpA :

* Reported on Monday net loss at 6.4 million euros ($6.96 million) versus loss of 3.9 million euros a year ago

* FY production value at 8.8 million euros versus 15.0 million euros a year ago

* Approves 2016-2020 industrial plan

* Sees FY 2016 revenue growing to a value close to FY 2014 revenue

* Sees positive FY 2016 EBITDA, higher than FY 2014 EBITDA

* Sees break even in FY 2017 net result

* Plans in 2016 a capital increase via rights issue for up to 4.9 million euros

($1 = 0.9195 euros)