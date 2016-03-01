Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 1 Primi sui Motori SpA :
* Reported on Monday net loss at 6.4 million euros ($6.96 million) versus loss of 3.9 million euros a year ago
* FY production value at 8.8 million euros versus 15.0 million euros a year ago
* Approves 2016-2020 industrial plan
* Sees FY 2016 revenue growing to a value close to FY 2014 revenue
* Sees positive FY 2016 EBITDA, higher than FY 2014 EBITDA
* Sees break even in FY 2017 net result
* Plans in 2016 a capital increase via rights issue for up to 4.9 million euros
($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
