Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 1 Karel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret :
* Reported on Monday FY 2015 revenue of 255.9 million lira ($86.76 million)versus 218.1 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 7.4 million lira versus 10.6 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.9495 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order